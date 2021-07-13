No verdict reached Tuesday in Pendleton murder trial

No verdict was reached in the murder trial for Salamah Pendleton on Tuesday, July 13. Jurors will resume deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. After a morning of closing arguments, the jury entered deliberations just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. They will decide whether Pendleton is guilty of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count each of criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana with intent to sell it.