Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks County, ND

No verdict reached Tuesday in Pendleton murder trial

By Hannah Shirley
Grand Forks Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo verdict was reached in the murder trial for Salamah Pendleton on Tuesday, July 13. Jurors will resume deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. After a morning of closing arguments, the jury entered deliberations just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. They will decide whether Pendleton is guilty of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count each of criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana with intent to sell it.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks County, ND
Government
County
Grand Forks County, ND
Grand Forks County, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Mental Health#Glock#Police#Sgt#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy