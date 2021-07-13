Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Lawyer of Choice Agrees to Rep Her in Conservatorship Fight

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 11 days ago

Britney Spears has decided who she wants as her lawyer to end the conservatorship, and the attorney has now agreed and will appear in court Wednesday — arguing she has a right to the lawyer of her choice … TMZ has learned. We broke the story … Britney signed a...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Shows Support for Britney Spears During 'Party in the USA' Performance

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." After Cyrus sang the lyrics, "And a Britney song was on," she yelled, "Free Britney! Free free free free Britney!"
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesKXLY

Ariel Winter: Britney Spears is ‘incredible’

Ariel Winter thinks Britney Spears is “incredible”. The 23-year-old actress has said she empathises with the singer and her ongoing conservatorship battle, as although she hasn’t been under conservatorship herself, she fought her own family battles at a young age and was victorious when she was legally emancipated in 2015.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Lance Bass was ‘kept away from’ Britney Spears for years

Lance Bass was forced to say “bye, bye, bye” to Britney Spears because of her conservatorship, he claimed in a new interview. Bass, 42, revealed on the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast Thursday that he hasn’t spoken to the “Toxic” singer, 39, “in years,” adding, “We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Musicnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears Talks Buying Shoes, Driving Alone and Gives Cher and J.Lo Shout-Outs

In a new Instagram post, Britney dances to “Pumped Up Kicks” in her new kicks and says, “This is me with hope … love … and intention.”. Britney Spears is offering a whole new perspective in more ways than one. Her latest dancing video on Instagram appears to be a different angle than what we usually get, with a crisper picture and even a grandfather clock in the background.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Posts #FreeBritney After Crying in Court

5:41 PM PT — Britney is thanking her fans for supporting her, and she’s joining the movement … because she just posted #FreeBritney on her social media. The hashtag is on Britney’s latest post, a video of her riding horseback and doing cartwheels in what she says is a celebration.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears feels “relieved and hopeful” about her future

The pop star appears to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier this month, Britney Spears secured a victory in her guardianship battle by having a judge grant her permission to choose her own attorney. Britney had been represented by her court appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, for the past 13 years. However, he resigned two weeks ago, and now she is being represented by Mathew Rosengart, who said she is “moving aggressively and swiftly to petition to remove” her father Jamie Spears as guardian of her estate.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Nanny Faye Says ‘Free Britney’ And Fans Are Here For It

It’s no secret Chrisley Knows Best fans love Nanny Faye. Viewers love it every time she pops up on her grandkid’s social media accounts. Savannah Chrisley recently shared a clip of the popular grandmother. The two discuss the #FreeBritney movement that has social media fired up. Apparently, Nanny loves Britney...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben Just Posted Their 1st Instagram as a Couple Since They Got Back Together—See the Sweet Photo

IG official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Instagram with Leah Remini shows that Bennifer has the support of J-Lo’s best friend. The couple went Instagram official on Thursday, July 22, when Leah posted a video slideshow of photos from her 51st birthday on June 15. At the 0:33 mark of the video was a black-and-white photo of Leah and Bennifer. The picture showed Ben with his arm around J-Lo as the “On the Floor” singer rested her hand on his chest. On the other side of Ben was Leah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy