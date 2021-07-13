Meet Jessie, HSWA Pet of the Week
Jessie is a 2-year-old tortie girl with a plucky personality. She was found abandoned on the streets, but she clearly once belonged to someone because her personality proves she loves to have the attention of the people around her. She has all the sweetness and mischievousness of a kitten but is mature. Jessie likes eating canned food and relaxing on our screened-in porch. She is up-to-date on vaccinations and negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia. Jessie is also microchipped and spayed. If you are looking to add a new addition to your family, please fill out the adoption application humanesocietyofwa.org. You can also email them at humaneswa@yahoo.com or call (205) 554-0011 and leave a message.wvua23.com
