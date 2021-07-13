Cancel
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 By The Numbers

WNBA.com
 12 days ago

· 1 – No. 1 all-time leaders for points (Diana Taurasi), assists (Sue Bird) and rebounds (Sylvia Fowles) will be playing in the WNBA All-Star Game. · 2 – Las Vegas will host WNBA All-Star for the second time, having previously done so in 2019 when the game was last played.

