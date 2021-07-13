Cancel
3 Penn State baseball players, including Cumberland Valley’s Justin Williams, selected on Day 3 of MLB draft

By Daniel Gallen
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 11 days ago
STATE COLLEGE — Three members of the Penn State baseball team were selected on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Third baseman Justin Williams was selected by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with the No. 508 overall pick; pitcher Kyle Virbitsky was picked by the Oakland Athletics in the 17th round with the No. 518 pick; and pitcher Bailey Dees was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 18th round with the No. 543 overall pick.

