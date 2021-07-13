3 Penn State baseball players, including Cumberland Valley’s Justin Williams, selected on Day 3 of MLB draft

LSU baseball will be watching closely as a number of players of its current roster and high school recruits are selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. After going the first round without any selections, LSU exploded in day two of the draft with a number of prominent prospects going off the board in rounds two through 10. A number of players have addressed whether or not they will be returning on social media, including recruit Cale Lansville, who has a mid 90s fastball and will be a big addition to the pitching staff.