Chicago, IL

“EvanArt: Journey into the Twenty Second City”

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artist Evan Miller (a.k.a. EvanArt) has a vision of Chicago's distant future, imagining a time when some of the city's music venues, movie theaters and other famous landmarks are mostly intact and overgrown with otherworldly vegetation. It's a time when folks are still biking to the Empty Bottle, but they're wearing space suits and huge helmets instead of skinny jeans and ballcaps. Though you've likely seen Miller's drawings on Instagram, you can experience them in the real world during his "Journey into the Twenty Second City" solo exhibition at Gallery Cafe in Bucktown, showcasing a selection of his sci-fi-influenced urban vistas as well as plenty of prints available for purchase.

www.timeout.com

