Ereck Flowers returning to the Washington Football Team is a severely underrated move that should help the offense reach its potential. The Washington Football Team made plenty of moves this offseason. They signed a new quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick. They also got him some new weapons, signing Curtis Samuel and drafting Dyami Brown. Meanwhile, the defense was bolstered with veteran additions of William Jackson III and Bobby McCain. Rookies were also brought in through the draft to help the defense, such as first-round pick Jamin Davis.