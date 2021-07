Roger Federer made his Halle debut in 2000 at the age of 18, finding the perfect testing ground for Wimbledon and becoming the ultimate legend of this event in the last two decades. In 2003, the Swiss won the first ATP grass-court title in Halle before confirming supremacy on the fastest surface at Wimbledon, winning the first Major at the All England Club and repeating the Halle-Wimbledon double in 2004.