Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Miniature Iced Brownies

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntenmann’s is well known for its snack cakes and other tasty baked goods, and now the brand has expanded its range to include new Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies. The Entenmann’s Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies are a rich and indulgent dessert, that's portioned for quick snacking. The tiny dessert consists of fudgy chocolate brownies topped with a layer of chocolate and colorful sprinkles. Each brownie is then individually wrapped in a single-serving size.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownies#Serving Size#Miniature#Food Drink#Entenmann#National Sprinkle Day#Minissprinklefest Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Best Snacks Coming To Aldi In July 2021

Aldi's got everything you need while on a grocery run, and there are some snack foods that you should always be buying at this grocery chain. While you might be thinking about filling up your pantry with snacks, don't forget to stock up your freezer with frozen snacks, whether it's fruit or Aldi's store-brand tater tots.
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Ingredient Swap Just Took Pasta Chips To The Next Level

Chefs are always taking somebody's good recipe and making it better. On TikTok, the evolution of a popular dish happens in fast-forward. Take pasta chips, for example — one of the recent viral TikTok food trends. Barely two months ago, on April 29, TikToker @nick.digiovanni gave us a basic version of pasta chips: Boil bowtie pasta, then deep-fry until crispy, throw on a little salt, dip in red sauce, and there you have it, "the best snack ever."
Theater & DancePosted by
KISS 106

Just In: Scientists Say Eating Chocolate For Breakfast Is Good For You (Insert Happy Dance)

Growing up, I can remember my mom being very picky about what we ate for breakfast. I know she is literally rolling over in her grave at this study. First of all, she would only let us get one box of cereal that we have to finish before we got to buy another one. And to make matters worse, she forbid us to get Count Chocula, (I guess Frankenberry and Booberry were ok) or Cookie Crisp because you don't eat chocolate for breakfast. We tried to argue that they both were cereals, but she wouldn't budge. We would just have to wait and eat them at our friend's house.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Breakfast-Ready Taco Menus

The Del Taco Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos a morning-friendly meal option for patrons looking for a quick, convenient and delicious way to fuel up in the early hours of the day. The menu includes the Egg & Cheese Taco, the Hashbrowns & Beef Taco and the Hashbrowns & Bacon Taco, which are priced at $1, $1.39 and $1.69, respectively. Each of the menu items are crafted with premium ingredients and are well-suited for being eaten while out of the house.
Food & DrinksPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Saltine Crackers and Butter Are Hot New Food Trend – Really?

When I do my research for Food News, I will come across stories involving candy, fast food, ice cream, cereal, soft drinks, donuts, and the list goes on and on. Sometimes the news involves a restaurant chain or local restaurant news, but it never, and I mean never involves saltine crackers. But, here we are. Saltines crackers are trending and saltine crackers with butter are HOT.
Food & DrinksFood Beast

These Mini Oreo-Stuffed Pancakes Are Made For Breakfast Snacking

The quintessential sugar rush for breakfast has mostly been represented by the cereal aisle, with an occasional stand-in by French toast. But pancakes are a distant third in consideration. However, these OREO-stuffed mini pancakes from @fitwaffle are ready to step to the forefront. This recipe above for the cute, snackable...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Spiced Pizza Appetizer Poppers

The Cicis Poppers are a new offering from the brand that's focused on providing a spicy, pizza-like experience that is unlike any other appetizer out there. The appetizer comes in two flavor options including Zesty Pepperoni and Spicy Jalapeño, which are both available for either pickup or delivery. The menu item comes in orders of 12 for a price of $3.99 each and comes with a two-ounce side of either marinara or ranch dipping sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi's Summery New Mini Cheesecake Flavors Have Fans Drooling

Aldi has great news for cheesecake fans. While the classic sweet and creamy dessert doesn't really need anything extra to make it taste delicious, it is also the perfect vehicle to mix in fruits and add toppings or other flavors. Ingredients like chocolate swirls or raspberries have long been added to the decadent dessert to make it even more flavorful, but Aldi is taking the concept of flavored cheesecakes to a new level with the release of their new Belmont Cheesecake Bites.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Macaroni-Flavored Ice Creams

Van Leeuwen is offering a new way for macaroni and cheese fans to experience their favorite dish with Kraft Dinner ice cream. Kraft collaborated with the Brooklyn-based creamery to recreate a familiar cheesy taste in the form of a cooling summertime treat. The orange-colored ice cream scoops are the same...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Campfire Cones will be your new 'yummy summertime tradition'

Move over, . There’s a new summer treat taking campfire desserts to the next level. "Campfire Cones," from lifestyle blog Hip2Save, have all the elements of s’mores -- including the essential chocolate and marshmallow -- with room for more. Rather than being limited to a roasted marshmallow and chocolate between...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Retro Cereal Boxes

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, Cheerios is introducing limited-edition breakfast cereal boxes that recall the product's original name. Boxes of CheeriOats help to bring attention to the first ingredient in Cheerios, whole-grain oats, and the retro boxes celebrate Cheerios as one of the first cereals of its kind. The...
RecipesPosted by
Motherly

2 simple + stunning 4th of July desserts to make with your kids

Independence Day is coming up this weekend, which means beer, BBQ, brats, burgers, fireworks, sparklers, COVID-safe fun, and—oh, yeah, did anyone bring dessert?. As a former professional pastry chef, I know how satisfying it can be to make the holidays extra-special with an "ooh-ahh" dessert for a party—or even just to enjoy yourself! And as a self-taught pastry chef, I know that not everyone has the equipment or skills to bake in the first place, much less make sweets as pretty as we'd sometimes like. Plus, even if you do have the skills, your kids probably don't, and any holiday celebration is more fun when you can get the kids involved.
Food & Drinkscookingforkeeps.com

Salted Double Chocolate Brownies

Salted Double Chocolate Brownies are moist, gooey, and what chocolate dreams are made of. We use both cocoa powder and high-quality baking chocolate to achieve a sinfully chocolatey brownie you’ll come back to time and time. Nutty brown butter is the base, adding another layer of flavor while a heavy hand of flaked Maldon salt gives these a wonderfully sweet and salty finish. Trust me, you don’t want to miss these!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Salty Brownie-Flavored Cookies

Just when it seemed that every Oreo flavor imaginable had already been done, Nabisco has announced the debut of new Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies. The sweet and salty new flavor will also be joined by the new Apple Cider Donut flavor, which will help to usher us into fall when it's released in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy