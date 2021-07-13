Miniature Iced Brownies
Entenmann’s is well known for its snack cakes and other tasty baked goods, and now the brand has expanded its range to include new Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies. The Entenmann’s Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies are a rich and indulgent dessert, that's portioned for quick snacking. The tiny dessert consists of fudgy chocolate brownies topped with a layer of chocolate and colorful sprinkles. Each brownie is then individually wrapped in a single-serving size.www.trendhunter.com
