Miniature Iced Brownies

Growing up, I can remember my mom being very picky about what we ate for breakfast. I know she is literally rolling over in her grave at this study. First of all, she would only let us get one box of cereal that we have to finish before we got to buy another one. And to make matters worse, she forbid us to get Count Chocula, (I guess Frankenberry and Booberry were ok) or Cookie Crisp because you don't eat chocolate for breakfast. We tried to argue that they both were cereals, but she wouldn't budge. We would just have to wait and eat them at our friend's house.