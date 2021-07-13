Cancel
Vegetable-dyed Chocolate Peanuts

By Katherine Pendrill
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a better-for-you version of your favorite candy-coated peanuts, then look no further than Trader Joe's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Dipped Peanuts. Trader Joe's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Dipped Peanuts are very similar to M&M's in that they consist of a peanut wrapped in a layer of milk chocolate and coated in a colorful candy shell. The difference is that Trader Joe's starts with high-quality chocolate. The candy shells are also higher in quality because they are colored using naturally available ingredients like spirulina, annatto, red radish, turmeric, beetroot, and red cabbage. As Trader Joe's explains, "they are candy, so they’re not exactly health food; but even candy can be a little less “junky” if you just put some effort into it."

