Summer is the most important time of year to practice sun safety. In Montana, our residents like to make the most of the pleasant summer weather by spending as much time outside as they can -- hiking, fishing, boating, and enjoying all summer has to offer. That means most of us are also increasing our skin’s exposure to the sun. It’s important to remember that a sunburn or tan is visible skin damage. This sun damage to skin is cumulative, meaning that each sunburn increases your risk of developing skin cancer.