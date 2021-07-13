ADPH: Unvaccinated people represent 96.2% of COVID-19 deaths in Ala since April 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health leaders released new numbers on vaccinated, unvaccinated patients and COVID deaths since April. Doctors said Tuesday of the 529 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since April 1, 2021, only 20 people were fully vaccinated. That means that 96.2 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in the past nearly three and one-half months in the state have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated.