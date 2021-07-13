Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

ADPH: Unvaccinated people represent 96.2% of COVID-19 deaths in Ala since April 1

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health leaders released new numbers on vaccinated, unvaccinated patients and COVID deaths since April. Doctors said Tuesday of the 529 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since April 1, 2021, only 20 people were fully vaccinated. That means that 96.2 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in the past nearly three and one-half months in the state have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated.

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Wbrc#Covid#State Health#Adph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
ALA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy