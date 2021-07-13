CareerForce reopens to in-person services

WORTHINGTON — The CareerForce located within the Nobles County Government Center in Worthington has reopened to in-person services. CareerForce provides full-service assistance, whether individuals are planning their next career move or just needing a job as soon as possible. The No-Fee Services are dedicated to delivering prosperous outcomes for career seekers, employers, communities and for Minnesota. Anyone is welcome to access the many innovative services. CareerForce serves career seekers no matter where they are in their career, from just starting out to mid-level management and beyond. CareerForce services include: customized career planning based on interests and skills; job search assistance; hiring events with local employers; up-to-date occupation demand and wage information; resume revision help; interview preparation sessions; career planning and search workshops; and education and training for eligible career seekers.