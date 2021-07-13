Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worthington, MN

CareerForce reopens to in-person services

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORTHINGTON — The CareerForce located within the Nobles County Government Center in Worthington has reopened to in-person services. CareerForce provides full-service assistance, whether individuals are planning their next career move or just needing a job as soon as possible. The No-Fee Services are dedicated to delivering prosperous outcomes for career seekers, employers, communities and for Minnesota. Anyone is welcome to access the many innovative services. CareerForce serves career seekers no matter where they are in their career, from just starting out to mid-level management and beyond. CareerForce services include: customized career planning based on interests and skills; job search assistance; hiring events with local employers; up-to-date occupation demand and wage information; resume revision help; interview preparation sessions; career planning and search workshops; and education and training for eligible career seekers.

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Worthington, MN
Business
City
Worthington, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Nobles County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#The No Fee Services#Careerforcemn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy