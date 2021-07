Darren Aronofsky movies, like Pi, Requiem For a Dream, and Black Swan, are like nothing else out there, which is both to the director’s credit and maybe even to his detriment. Now, given what he’s done in the past, I highly doubt that he would even want to take on a Marvel movie these days or some other big tentpole project. But I also wouldn’t want to see a Darren Aronofsky Thor, or even that Batman flick he was supposed to do years ago. And this is because as grand and ambitious as Aronofsky’s movies are, his films are also extremely small and personal, which is why some of his movies really resonate broadly with audiences, while others feel like niche cult movies that only two or three people will enjoy.