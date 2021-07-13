Cancel
Public Health

Mexico reports 11,137 new COVID-19 cases, 219 more deaths

Reuters
MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 219 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections and 235,277 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Covid 19
