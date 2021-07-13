Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Linesville to 11 miles southeast of Greenville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Erie, Meadville, Edinboro, Union City, Girard, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Linesville, Wattsburg, Adamsville, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Harmonsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Guys Mills, Atlantic, Pymatuning North and Pymatuning Central. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
City
Union City, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Waterford, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Guys Mills, PA
City
Meadville, PA
City
Riceville, PA
City
Greenville, PA
City
Girard, PA
City
Cambridge Springs, PA
City
Adamsville, PA
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
City
Atlantic, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#16 45 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy