Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Linesville to 11 miles southeast of Greenville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Erie, Meadville, Edinboro, Union City, Girard, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Linesville, Wattsburg, Adamsville, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Harmonsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Guys Mills, Atlantic, Pymatuning North and Pymatuning Central. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH