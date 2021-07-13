Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISH UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 252 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Charles Regional Airport. This storm was nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Lake Charles Regional Airport and Holmwood.alerts.weather.gov
