NieR: Automata is finally getting a decent patch on Steam plus new features
Square Enix has a real hit on its hands with the NieR franchise. The mix of satisfying combat, rich storytelling, and immersive music are just a few of the things that helped it earn so much acclaim. PC players were no doubt thrilled when it came to the platform back in 2017, but the Steam version just didn’t live up to expectations. Yep, it was another case of a rough port. Fast forward to now, and that’s finally about to change. There’s a major patch incoming for the Steam version of NieR: Automata on July 15 at 12 PM ET that’s going to set the record straight.www.pcinvasion.com
