Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HAINES OF 6 FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 422, 425 AND 427 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.

