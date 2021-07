Members of the Vashon Seals Swim Team found themselves in a welcome position last weekend: back in the pool at an officially sanctioned meet. A full 16 months have passed since Western Washington swimmers were last allowed to gather at the Daffodil Classic, in March of 2020. Intra-squad and virtual meets have served as a substitute in the interim, but with COVID-19 restrictions easing statewide, athletes are again being permitted back into the water to compete against themselves and other regional swimmers.