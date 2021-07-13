Center Line City Councilman, Mayor Pro Tem James Reid remembered

CENTER LINE — If something was happening in Center Line, James Reid was there. A retired member of the UAW, he followed city politics for a decade before he was named to a seat at the City Council table in 2015, when Bob Binson was appointed mayor following the death of David Hanselman. Reid ran for the seat in 2019 and won election to his first full term as a city councilman. He was also named the city’s mayor pro tem.