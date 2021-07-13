Cancel
Durand Jones & The Indications Release ‘The Way That I Do’ Single

JamBase
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern soul outfit Durand Jones & the Indications shared the new single “The Way That I Do” and an accompanying video. The disco-tinged number appears on Private Space, which comes out via Dead Oceans / Colemine Records on July 30. Durand Jones & The Indications previously unveiled Private Space tracks...

