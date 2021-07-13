Durand Jones & The Indications Release ‘The Way That I Do’ Single

This week’s assortment of new albums brings together familiar faces (and voices), arranged in new and adventurous ways. Soulful Texas singer Leon Bridges teams up with an array of collaborators, including Anderson .Paak and Robert Glasper, for Gold-Diggers Sound. An expansive take on Los Angeles R&B and jazz motifs, the album is Bridges’s boldest yet. Fellow Texan Molly Burch takes a similarly new approach on Romantic Images; trading in earthy acoustics for glittering production from members of Tennis and Wild Nothing. Showstopping guitarist (and imminent XPNFest guest) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram pays tribute to his regional roots on the electrifying 662. On Downhill From Everywhere, his first album in seven years, Jackson Browne offers a witty and wizened look at the world.