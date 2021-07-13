Cancel
FASTVPS review

By Mirza Bahic
TechRadar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFASTVPS is among the largest web hosting providers in the largest country in the world, so that should count for something. Its journey to success began in 2006, with an aim to offer “services of impeccable quality” at affordable pricing with a focus on specific type of hosting (you’ve guessed it), virtual private server (VPS). In addition to VPS, they also provide dedicated servers as well as backup storage solutions, SSL certificates, domain registration services and FASTPANEL monitoring.

