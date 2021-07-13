Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ovitas i-Link for ELO ECM Suite Implemented at New Hampshire Generator Installers

SFGate
 11 days ago

I-Link Web Service synchronizes master data between ERP and ELOenterprise for intelligent document management. ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today that New Hampshire Generator Installers (NHGI) implemented i-Link, a web service from ELO Business Partner Ovitas. i-Link synchronizes master data between an ERP system and ELO ECM Suite for enterprise document management. With Ovitas i-Link, NHGI automatically routes documents such as invoices or purchase orders from their ERP system to the ELO document management system. “i-Link is a huge time saver that promotes efficiency, benefitting both employees and customers,” noted Brian Bettencourt, president of NHGI. “Instead of techs requesting customer information from the home office, they now have immediate access to accurate information regardless of where they are working.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecm#Elo#North And South America#Ovitas I Link#I Link Web Service#Erp#Eloenterprise#Elo Digital Office Usa#Nhgi#I Link#Quickbooks Integration#Po#Ap#Esignature#Elo Business Partners#Elo Usa#Linkedin#Ovitas Headquartered#Ecm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Twitter
Related
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

New AV/IT Installation Company Launched

Infinit Installation, a new Audio-Visual and IT installation company, has just been formed to provide turnkey labor solutions for integrated technology projects. Infinit Installation is a comprehensive installation company, providing augmented staffing solutions to scale teams as project workloads fluctuate. President/Founder, Ciaran Hamilton, a long-time technology pro fell into the...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Zeel Launches In New Hampshire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading technology platform for booking healthcare services to the home or office, announces the company's arrival in the greater Manchester region. Zeel's nationwide network of more than 11,000 massage therapists, physical therapists, nurses and other wellness providers allows patients and consumers to book massage, physical therapy, Covid testing and vaccination and other services through Zeel's best-in-class app or through its website, www.zeel.com. This is Zeel's first launch in the " Granite State."
Computersthreatpost.com

Industrial Networks Exposed Through Cloud-Based Operational Tech

Critical ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited through leading cloud-management platforms. The benefits of using a cloud-based management platform to monitor and configure industrial control systems (ICS) devices are obvious — efficiency, cost-savings and better diagnostics just for starters. But new research found critical vulnerabilities in these platforms that could be used to paralyze operations if left unmitigated.
Computersaithority.com

Creatio Announces Hackathon To Highlight The Power of No-code For Application Development

The Event Is Designed to Encourage Innovation and Empower Citizen Developers to Create Custom Business Applications in Hours With Creatio’s Leading Low-Code/No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its No-code Hackathon, a call for the global community of business analysts and citizen developers to leverage the power of no-code. Creatio aims to demonstrate how any line-of-business worker can quickly develop enterprise-grade apps for process automation without any coding skills involved. The virtual event starts at 9:00 am EDT on August 31, 2021. Four hackathon winners will share $10,000 USD in prize money and get a chance to publish and monetize their app in the Creatio Marketplace.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Best Board Management Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Board Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

We may finally know why the delta variant of coronavirus is so infectious

People infected with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus may be carrying more than a thousand times more virus particles and may test positive two days earlier than those infected with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to an early new study. The study has not been peer reviewed and looked at only a small number of cases in China, but if the results can be confirmed, they may explain, at least in part, why the delta variant is so much more infectious.
AstronomySFGate

NASA warns of a 'moon wobble' coming soon. Dramatic flooding could follow.

Apparently things will be getting wild in 2023. According to a new study by the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii, every coast in the United States will see an increase in high tides because of a "wobble" in the moon's orbit. The team goes on to say that those high tides will kick off a "a decade of dramatic increases in flood numbers" in the 2030s.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy