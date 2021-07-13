Cancel
Innovative Health Launches New Emerging Technologies and Clinical Integration Teams in Anticipation of the Heart Rhythm 2021 Scientific Sessions

SFGate
 12 days ago

Taking reprocessing to the next level requires investment in new technologies, clinical integration. Leading up to this month’s Heart Rhythm 2021 Scientific Sessions, Innovative Health, Inc. today announced several new initiatives to increase savings from single-use device reprocessing in the electrophysiology (EP) lab. The company has formed an Emerging Technologies team, charged with developing new reprocessing technologies that will enable cost-savings to be realized on more devices, modalities and clinical areas. Simultaneously, the company has launched a Clinical Integration team that will be working directly with EP labs to align clinical, technological, and administrative goals in order to simultaneously optimize savings and patient care quality.

www.sfgate.com

Bayonne, NJbeckershospitalreview.com

New Jersey health system launches innovation center: 3 things to know

Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health on July 21 unveiled its new innovation center, which aims to partner with health IT vendors, investors and startups to improve patient experience and clinical applications. Three things to know:. 1. The new innovation center is located at CarePoint's Bayonne Medical Center. The health system comprises...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New Research-Backed Clinical AI Platform Launches

Bayesian Health, an AI and machine learning platform, launched Monday with an accompanying study revealing faster recognition and treatment times for patients. — A new clinical AI platform launched Monday with the goal of helping "physicians make the best care decisions, faster." Bayesian Health launched alongside an adoption and utilization...
HealthNewswise

New High-Tech Portal Launched to Speed Hearing Loss Innovations

Newswise — Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) launched a new online tool that could more quickly advance medical discoveries to reverse progressive hearing loss. The tool enables easy access to genetic and other molecular data from hundreds of technical research studies involving hearing function and the ear. The research portal called gene Expression Analysis Resource (gEAR) was unveiled in a study last month in Nature Methods. It is operated by a group of physician-scientists at the UMSOM Institute for Genome Sciences (IGS) in collaboration with their colleagues at other institutions.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Medigus: Polyrizon's Innovative Proprietary Technology Found Effective Against Coronavirus In A Pre-clinical Study

Polyrizon's formulations demonstrated high efficacy by preventing coronavirus from interacting with epithelial host cells and by inhibiting cells' death. OMER, Israel, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company (which Medigus owns 33.24% of its share capital) engaged in developing highly differentiated biological gels for the purpose of protecting patients against biological threats and external pathogens, reported pre-clinical data from its previously announced pre-clinical study showing that its proprietary technology has the potential to reduce the risk of an infection with Human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19. Polyrizon develops an innovative technology, designed to safely prevent allergens and virus intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities. Polyrizon's technology is comprised of a bio-gel that is applied topically, and can be formulated both for wet and dry administration.
Businessaithority.com

Stony Point Launches Select Institute of Technology, An Innovative Salesforce Career Training School

Stony Point, Inc., a Salesforce Career training and enablement company, announces the launch of Select Institute of Technology. Select Institute is a post-secondary virtual vocational school offering training courses in Information Technology and specifically the Salesforce.com platform. Approved by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, Select Institute’s goal is to open doors and provide training to those wanting to enter and thrive in the ever-growing Salesforce ecosystem.
HealthBioMed Central

Hidden labour: the skilful work of clinical audit data collection and its implications for secondary use of data via integrated health IT

Secondary use of data via integrated health information technology is fundamental to many healthcare policies and processes worldwide. However, repurposing data can be problematic and little research has been undertaken into the everyday practicalities of inter-system data sharing that helps explain why this is so, especially within (as opposed to between) organisations. In response, this article reports one of the most detailed empirical examinations undertaken to date of the work involved in repurposing healthcare data for National Clinical Audits.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Uzabase Launches SPEEDA Edge, a New Kind of Emerging Technology Research Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2021-- Uzabase, the Tokyo-based company that provides business intelligence products to clients around the world, today announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind research platform: SPEEDA Edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005380/en/. SPEEDA Edge - Top banner (Graphic: Business Wire) The...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Outlook On The Digital Health Solutions For Behavioral Health Management Global Market - Behavioral Health Solutions For The Pediatric Population Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Solutions for Behavioral Health Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the following statement many years ago, "There is no health without mental health". Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the...
SoftwareDOT med

Google Cloud announces healthcare data engine to enable interoperability in healthcare

Sunnyvale, Calif, July 22, 2021 – Today, Google Cloud announced the private preview of Healthcare Data Engine, an end-to-end solution for healthcare and life sciences organizations that harmonizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data. Healthcare Data Engine helps operational leaders, researchers, and clinicians gain real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.
EconomyShareCast

Sensyne Health appoints new scientific chief

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Sensyne Health announced the appointment of Dr David Ruau to the newly-created role of chief scientific officer on Thursday, with effect from 1 September. 1,232.54. 16:21 23/07/21. n/a. n/a. 7,316.86. 16:21 23/07/21. 0.76%. 55.27. The AIM-traded firm said that in the role, Dr Ruau would lead...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

RapidSOS Launches Emergency Response Technology Network

New York-based startup RapidSOS has launched a digital network designed to enable public safety agencies to access some of the most cutting-edge emergency response technology on the market. The RapidSOS Partner Network connects software providers with emergency communication centers such as 911 operations, enabling those professionals to access technology related...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Qualis Innovations Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Robert Bilkovski As Chief Scientific Officer Of MPathix Health Inc.

Chadds Ford, PA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPathix Health Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis Innovations Inc., (OTC: QLIS), a pain solutions company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address the unmet needs of patients and clinicians, announced today that Dr. Robert Bilkovski, MD joined mPathix as our Chief Scientific Officer.
MarketsMedagadget.com

China Dental Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Sales Analysis, Forecast

Dental care has remained a relatively unconventional and distinct segment of the mainland China healthcare sector. Unlike other specialities, dental care services in China are provided by both hospitals and stand-alone clinics. Leading dental schools also have developed vital stomatology hospitals in their regions, providing complex and comprehensive treatments. In recent times, public knowledge of oral hygiene has increased, giving the sector excellent growth potential in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Hence, across different regions in China, the dental industry has become an essential aspect of healthcare. The segment permits doctors to realize multi-site licenses and unrestricted licenses in the most accessible manner. According to Renub Research, China Dental Market will reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2026.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

