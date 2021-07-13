Cancel
Fed’s Daly says inflation temporary, taper may start by year-end

bondbuyer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer price spikes, which in June surged the most since 2008, will likely be a temporary feature of an economy that’s quickly recovering from the pandemic, said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. Daly, who said she is “bullish” about the economy going into the fall, said...

Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Can You Say Inflation?

Rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year and not in 2023. One of the nastiest word in the English language has reared its ugly head again. It has more than four letters, but for a business that rises and falls with interest rates, it’s as foul as any dirty word you’ve ever heard – or uttered. We’re talking i-n-f-l-a-t-i-o-n. It’s an economic cicada, coming back to haunt us every so many years.
BusinessFiveThirtyEight

Are Americans’ Concerns Over Inflation Inflated?

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 5.4 percent between June 2020 and June 2021, exceeding the 2 percent target rate of inflation set by the Federal Reserve. It is the largest 12-month increase since August 2008, and according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, inflation is now Americans’ leading economic concern. Many economists, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, say that the increase in prices is only temporary as the country comes out of a pandemic-induced recession. Republicans have argued that high inflation is a result of Democrats’ stimulus packages. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, George Washington University economics professor Tara Sinclair joins to explain what is going on with the economy and what could happen as a result of a spike in prices.
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision

AUD/USD faces a batch of key event risks going into the end of July as Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to hit a 13-year high, while the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Rapid Growth the U.S. Economy Has Seen Is About to Hit a Wall

Gross domestic product is expected to accelerate 9.2% for the April-to-June period. That's likely, however, to be the peak for pandemic-era growth. Economists see a gradual reversion to the mean for the U.S., which is more used to growing closer to 2% than the much stronger levels it has turned in during the reopening.
Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Fixed mortgage rates are back down to February lows after sharp decline in bond yields and removal of unpopular refinance fee

Plummeting bond yields and the dismissal of an unpopular refinance surcharge drove fixed mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.78% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.88% a week ago and 3.01% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has fallen four weeks in a row.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up before next week's Fed meeting

(Adds comment, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, which will provide clues on the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the central bank might start to curb its economic support. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered just below 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 2.1 basis points at 1.288% after briefly rising above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.925%. The Treasury market has gone from oversold to overbought and is seeking equilibrium as fears ebb that the COVID-19 Delta variant would lead to lockdowns and slow the economy, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities. "What we're really seeing take place is a good deal of speculative flavor in a very, very thin market," Ricchiuto said. "The market has to go back and find a more realistic level and that's what it is attempting to do right now." The specter of renewed lockdowns and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its new 2% target spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.543%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees the consumer price index averaging at that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 2:41PM New York / 1841 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2021 0.000 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-192/256 0.7198 0.008 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0345 0.016 10-year note 103-24/256 1.288 0.021 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-44/256 1.9248 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few. volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week's. Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally might...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Have US economic growth and inflation rates peaked?

The big story of the second quarter of 2021 was the sharp reversal in the trend of long-term US Treasury rates and US inflation expectations, which both fell, says Eric Stein, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Eaton Vance. Long-term rates fell 25 basis points (bps) during...
Businessinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Fed To Talk Taper But Stall On Action

The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead. Meanwhile, US and Eurozone GDP readings could further muddle the market mood as they will likely confirm the solid rebound in Q2 even as uncertainty about the outlook is increasing. If all that wasn’t enough for investors to digest, inflation numbers out of Australia, Canada and the US will come under the microscope.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar set for second weekly advance as Fed comes into focus

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was set to end the week with small gains after a turbulent several days when currencies were tossed by shifting risk appetite, with the market’s focus now on next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar index was up 0.2% for the week, rising slightly...
Businesswmleader.com

Fed to tiptoe towards tapering next week

The Federal Reserve is expected to have a lengthy discussion next week about slowing down the monthly bond purchases that are so important for financial markets. But investors expecting clear answers about the crucial questions of when the tapering will start and the pace of any pull back will likely be disappointed, economists said.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

USD/JPY attempts to retrace the decline following the semi-annual testimony with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell amid a rebound in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the exchange rate may continue to appreciate ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Fed in Focus After ECB Turns More Dovish

Investing.com - The dollar pushed higher in early European trading Friday, with attention turning to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting after the European Central Bank’s dovish performance on Thursday. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...

