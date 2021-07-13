After testing them in recent years, the government purchased 4,482 Daser electric guns for law enforcement.

The government purchased 4,482 taser electric pulse pistols, which will be distributed to police, Carabinieri and Cardia de Finanza agents in the coming months. This was announced by Axon, a multinational security firm, which won the tender and signed the supply contract. The device has been tested locally for the past few years – with Some issues – and has been used for many years as an alternative to guns in the United States and some other countries. However, the taser is believed to be one Controversial tool Because there are side effects for affected people.