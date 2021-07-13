Cancel
Law Enforcement

After testing them in recent years, the government purchased 4,482 Daser electric guns for law enforcement.

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government purchased 4,482 taser electric pulse pistols, which will be distributed to police, Carabinieri and Cardia de Finanza agents in the coming months. This was announced by Axon, a multinational security firm, which won the tender and signed the supply contract. The device has been tested locally for the past few years – with Some issues – and has been used for many years as an alternative to guns in the United States and some other countries. However, the taser is believed to be one Controversial tool Because there are side effects for affected people.

The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
ImmigrationSan Angelo LIVE!

U.S. and Mexico Team Up to Fight Drug Cartels

The “Se Busca Información” initiative promotes unity at the border and encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about Mexican Nationals who are wanted criminals. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to local Border Patrol Sectors Intelligence Centers.

