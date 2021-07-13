Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windham, NH

Audit Finds Folds Behind New Hampshire Election Miscount

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

Auditors concluded that miscounts in a New Hampshire election were primarily caused by the way ballots were folded, according to a report released Tuesday. The audit, mandated by the legislature, was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windham, NH
Government
City
Windham, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Windham, NH
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harri Hursti
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Folds#Election Fraud#Democratic#Republican#Miscount#State Representative#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Phoenix, AZWashington Times

Trump slams McConnell as an ‘old crow,’ rips ‘RINO’ foes

Former President Donald Trump took aim at several Republican officials, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, while speaking at a rally on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Trump dubbed Mr. McConnell as being “an old crow,” while alleging the Kentucky Republican begged for his endorsement in the 2020 election and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP’s grave mistake

CNN — As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I’m left wondering what alternate reality she’s living in and what polls she’s looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy