Commissioners Focus On Relief Funds And Disparity This Week
Over the last two decades, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has had some very lively discussions about disparity in county policies and hiring practices – and now the board is set to tackle those issues once again in the July heat. The afternoon work session will also be used to help the board figure out how to spend millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money that’s been coming to the county and will continue to come in the future.www.rhinotimes.com
