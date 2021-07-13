Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford County, NC

Commissioners Focus On Relief Funds And Disparity This Week

By Scott D. Yost
rhinotimes.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last two decades, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has had some very lively discussions about disparity in county policies and hiring practices – and now the board is set to tackle those issues once again in the July heat. The afternoon work session will also be used to help the board figure out how to spend millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money that’s been coming to the county and will continue to come in the future.

www.rhinotimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mwbe Disparity Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

(CNN) — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt "unexpectedly" died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles -- arguably the greatest gymnast of all time -- told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....

Comments / 1

Community Policy