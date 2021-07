DVRKO is the anonymous dance alias of a Grammy-winning producer who has worked with R&B and rap artists. Hailing from the Detroit area and now based in Los Angeles, the producer put out his first single under the alias last year (with loads of remixes sprinkled in) that cover everything from house music, to bass music and a mix of tracks in-between. With a stream of music that seems to hit every other week, DVRKO has a studio filled with drum machines, synths and more from a lengthy career producing for others. Now it is his time and we step into the lab for a new My Toolbox feature. Listen to "I Want More" now and check out his studio below.