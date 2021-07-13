2 East Cleveland cops charged with stealing $5,000 during traffic stop

(Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio) A Cleveland man said a pair of the city's finest stole $300 out of his wallet after the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office arrested two East Cleveland Police Department officers on unrelated felony theft charges on Friday.

According to Cleveland.com, officers Alfonzo Cole and Willie Warner-Sims allegedly approached 24-year-old Richard Seawright while he was sitting in the driveway of his father's house in East Cleveland on July 7, removing the man from the driver's seat of his car and forcefully searching the vehicle. When he later checked his wallet, the man found it was missing three big ones.

“It didn’t even make sense,” Seawright explained. “I have a clean record. I kept asking the officers who they were searching for and if they had probable cause to search my car, and they just kept telling me to stop asking questions.”

Seawright later filed a complaint, leading the sheriff's office to discover that he was not the only Cleveland resident to find his wallet pilfered by the corrupt cops. Per FOX8, the 33-year-old Cole and 31-year-old Sims also robbed a man of $5,000 on Friday after pulling him over for a traffic stop.

“It seemed like they’ve done this before,” Seawright told Cleveland.com, adding that he had accrued the money through the car detailing business he had recently started in Euclid. “The way they did it, it looked like they knew what they were doing.”

The Fox station reported that East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said his officers patted down the driver and found $9,000 in cash, which he had just withdrawn in order to cover a relative's funeral expenses. Despite the fact that the man had the bank receipt for the withdrawal, the duo only left him with about $4,000 to pay for the service.

“I’m scared to go back to East Cleveland,” he said. “I didn’t ask for any of this. I’m glad I did this. I’m standing up for all the people they’ve done this ... to before. Most people are just happy to be going home and not getting arrested or shot or beat up and wouldn’t say anything.”

Gardner initiated an internal investigation following Seawright's complaint.

Cole and Warner-Sims will have their first hearing on Wednesday before the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. They are both currently being detained on a $5,000 bond.