Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Woody McClain Says Cane Is Motivated by 1 Thing

By Aramide Tinubu
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power Book II: Ghost is a riveting drama series. The first spinoff to the original show, Power, the series follows 18-year-old Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). Following his father’s murder, Tariq begins working for the Tejada family crime organization and selling drugs on his college campus. While Tariq works directly for Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), the black-hearted queenpin and head of the organization, he also finds himself entangled with her children, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), Drew (Lovell Adams-Gray) and, Cane (Woody McClain).

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Mcclain
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Monet
Person
Courtney Kemp
Person
Joseph Sikora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#1 Thing#Power#Nypd#Complex#Usa Today#Puerto Rican#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Power Book 2: Ghost confirms when it will return for season 2

Power Book 2: Ghost is coming back to TV later this year. A new teaser for the future of the Power franchise released on Wednesday (July 14) has confirmed that the Ghost spin-off show will be kicking off its second season in November. This will be part of a huge...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date: Is it coming in November?

While Starz has not issued an official Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date yet, we do have a better sense now of when it’ll be!. In a new video (see below), the network confirmed that the Michael Rainey Jr.-led spin-off is going to be coming back at some point in November — there is no specific date yet, but we’re getting even more of a sense of how awesome this month will be. We’re going to have Dexter potentially, more Yellowstone, fall TV in full gear, and now also Ghost back on the air.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Scores Renewal

Starz has handed out an early season two pickup for its 1991-set prequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”. The series stars Mekai Curtis as the 15-year-old version of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s character Kanan from the original series and Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas. Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Badass, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Antonio Ortiz co-star.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

STARZ Greenlights Second Season of “POWER BOOK III”

Ahead of its season one series premiere on Sunday, July 18, STARZ has greenlit a second season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” The season renewal comes amidst strong demand for the upcoming premiere of the third book in the growing “Power” Universe franchise. Set in South Jamaica Queens in...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Power’s 50 Cent teases Power Book IV: Force

Power Book IV: Force "is coming" teases producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. The rap icon sat down for an exclusive chat with Digital Spy recently, where himself and actor Mekai Curtis were asked for updates concerning Force and fellow Power spin-off Influence. "I can't wait for Force," added the latter.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Brian Dietzen Offers Support to Former Co-Star Pauley Perrette After She Makes Emotional Plea

Friends have each other’s backs. And that’s certainly the case for former “NCIS” co-stars Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen. The two starred alongside each other on “NCIS” for almost 14 years. Perrette played Abby Sciuto and Dietzen plays Jimmy Palmer. And after that many years together onscreen, the actors were bound to form a friendship. So, when Perrette shared an emotional post on Twitter, Dietzen was one of the first to respond. That’s what friends do, right?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Stands Up To Eric, Refuses To Be Treated Like A Child

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is walking a fine line. He accepted Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) terms but can’t deny how he feels about Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). The actor teased that Carter is a grown man and will not have his life dictated to him. It sounds as if Carter stands up to Eric — even if it means losing everything.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has A Touching Message, Footage For The Fans About The Haves And The Have Nots Series Finale

It’s been a few days now since The Haves and the Have Nots aired its Season 8 and series finale on OWN, marking just under 200 episodes for the longtime show. Now that the dust has settled a little bit and we've talked out all that's happened, I think it’s high time to talk about Tyler Perry’s message regarding the show ending and his experience with OWN ahead of the upcoming projects he has coming up. The prolific and longtime showrunner, writer, and general jack-of-all-trades took to social media to thank the fans for watching, talk the HAHN milestones and reveal more about how the series changed the lives of its cast and crew. (It's spoiler-free so don't fret if you aren't caught up!)
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."

Comments / 0

Community Policy