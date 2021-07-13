Cancel
Gov. Greg Abbott is taking Matthew McConaughey's possible run 'very seriously'

By Abigail Rosenthal
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN TEXAS (AND D.C.): Gov. Greg Abbott issues scathing response to Texas Dems dramatic block on voting bills. "It doesn't matter what the name is, I take everybody very seriously, and it shows," Abbott said of McConaughey. "I will tell you two things, and that is if you look at my polling numbers, they are very, very strong. In addition to that, I have $55 million in the bank already, and I’m a very aggressive fundraiser."

