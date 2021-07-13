Cancel
2021 Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Days Net Good Result

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity volunteers collected approximately 32,500 pounds (16 tons) of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake (TPISML) cleanup days, according to the final 2021 collection report released today. John Rupnik, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of...

