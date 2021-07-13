Cancel
Parksley, VA

Dean Herbert Reid

easternshorepost.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Dean Herbert Reid, 53, of Parksley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Born Nov. 11, 1967, Dean was the son of the late Herbert and Betty Anderson Reid. Dean was a man of many talents. He served his community as a drafter, corrections officer, school bus driver, public safety dispatcher, EMT, firefighter, ordained minister, and a friend to all who knew him. Dean was a lifetime member of Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. Inc., past vice-president, past member of the board of directors, and was currently serving as the company chaplain. Dean was a self-taught drummer who began to play at the age of three. He played drums at Faith Assembly of God in Leemont. Dean was a kind soul, full of love and laughter. He was the first person to help, and he always sacrificed for others.

www.easternshorepost.com

Comments / 0

