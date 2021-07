Sources tell HollywoodLife that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in ‘good shape’ despite the video drama. No drama here: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in “good shape” after fans misinterpreted the context of a viral video of the two in Vegas over the weekend. A few days ago, a fan shared a clip of the boisterous “Peaches” singer, 27, after a show in the Wynn resort seemingly “yelling” at his wife, 24. Hailey issued a message shortly after that seemingly shut down the reports — and now, sources close to the couple have confirmed to HollywoodLife that everything is just peachy.