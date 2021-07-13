Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Windmill Vitamins Donates $1.3M in Hand Sanitizer to Clean the World to Help Communities in Need

SFGate
 12 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, received a considerable donation of 299,520 units of EnviroPure hand sanitizer for distribution to people in need via their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program and Soap Saves Lives Box Program. The hand sanitizer has an MSRP of $4.49, valuing the donation at just over $1.3M. Windmill Vitamins, one of the largest distributors of nutritional products is covering 100% of the donated product. In addition, Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc. a wholesale distributor of health and body care merchandise, is donating $8,000 in freight costs to have the hand sanitizer delivered to Clean the World’s global headquarters located in Orlando, Florida.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Hand Sanitizer#Hand Hygiene#Sanitation#Charity#Windmill Vitamins Donates#Prweb#Enviropure#Founder#Clean World#Wash#Windmill Health Products#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Charities
Related
AdvocacyABC 4

Plasma and Blood donations are needed; See how you can help!

Joining Surae on The Daily Dish to discuss the urgent need for plasma donations is Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs, Vlasta Hakes. Grifols is a global healthcare company with a track record of more than 100 years and a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines with a network of more than 290 centers including centers in Utah and Nevada under the names of Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Resources.
Charitiesdrugstorenews.com

Nature’s Truth donates $3.5M worth of vitamins, supplements to 2 charities

Nature’s Truth donated $3.5 million worth of vitamins and supplements to those in need via partnerships with Feed the Hungry and Convoy of Hope. Wellness brand Nature’s Truth has been spending the summer giving back. The Ronkonkoma, N.Y.-based company has given away $3.5 million worth of vitamins and supplements to those in need via partnerships with Feed the Hungry and Convoy of Hope.
Advocacywhby.com

Community Blood Center on Summer Donation Needs & Donor Eligibility

As the need for blood rises in the summer, the number of donors tends to fall. That’s one reason Josh asked Kris Belanger, COO for the Community Blood Center, to address the rules and restrictions that prevent some healthy adults from donating blood. She also discussed donation opportunities at mobile blood drives around Northeast Wisconsin and the CBC’s expansion into Chicagoland.
Newburgh, NYmsmc.edu

Mount community collects, packages, and donates hygiene items for those in need

An all-star team of Mount Saint Mary College scholars recently collected personal hygiene items and packed nearly 200 Blessing Bags for those in need. The drive collected approximately 25 grocery bags full of hygiene items, such as soap, mouthwash, toothpaste, and more. The items were separated into bags for men, women, or either by about a dozen fast-working students.
Coeur D'alene, IDPosted by
Big Country News

IDL Opens New 'Donations to the Fireline' Webpage to Help Public Donate Needed Supplies Directly to Wildland Firefighters

COEUR D'ALENE - The Idaho Department of Lands continues to receive phone calls from Idahoans and businesses who want to help wildland firefighters during this time of unprecedented heat and fire conditions. But some donations that are brought to various offices or fire camps, such as food, are not suitable for use by fire crews. The Idaho Department of Lands has developed a new webpage called 'Donations to the Fireline' which shares what donations are most needed, and how to get those donations in the hands of firefighters and support crews.
Sentinel

Blood is in short supply – the Red Cross needs your help. Please donate

Most of us are looking for something to do to celebrate summer — a relatively normal summer, at that. There are camps, vacations, home improvement projects, fairs and festivals … plenty to occupy active families. Consider adding something else to the list: become a blood donor. The need for donated...
Tallulah Falls, GAnowhabersham.com

Volunteers, donations needed to help local veteran

A local veteran facing an uncertain future is getting help from an army of strangers. His home and property are in dire need of cleanup and repairs. Without them, he could face possible fines and other penalties for violating the city’s nuisance ordinance. But due to his poor health and cleanup costs, he’s unable to make the necessary changes alone.
Charitiescruisinmaine.com

Donations Are Urgently Needed for Platelet Donations

The Red Cross is facing a severe platelet shortage right now. More donations are urgently needed. Platelet donations are going to hospitals quicker than they’re coming in. You can help out and schedule an appointment to donate at http://rcblood.org/platelet. Click for more local blood drives.
Charitiesbizjournals

How business leaders can lend a hand to communities in need

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Being a leader comes with many responsibilities. Most leaders agree that one of these responsibilities is lending a helping hand to communities in need. If it’s not enough to know that you’re helping to improve the quality of life for people within the community, keep in mind that the resources you’ll use giving to communities in need are nominal compared to the business you’ll bring in by showcasing that your company values ethics and civic responsibility.
Doylestown, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Monetary donations needed to help Stuff the Bus

For the past year and a half, many children attended school online. For most, it was a deeply challenging and uncertain time. These same children are headed back to school this fall, but happily to real bricks and mortar schools. “We hope it will be a happy occasion for them,”...
Russell County, ALWTVM

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency receives $100k sanitizer donation

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - $100,000 worth of hand sanitizer is now heading to people in Russell and Macon Counties along with surrounding areas. This comes after the Macon-Russell Community Action Agency partnered with Good 360. Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Troy University, governments in Macon and Russell Counties, and others...

Comments / 0

Community Policy