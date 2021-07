Liberate yourself from the temporal tyranny of the 4/4 timeline and quantise grid with these half dozen creative tempo and meter-related concepts. The tempo track in your DAW is a supremely powerful tool, giving you the ability to manipulate the flow of time throughout a song. While big, obvious changes are often employed as part of the compositional process (halving the tempo for the middle eight, for example), you’d be surprised at the difference a sudden or gradual increase of just a few BPM can make to the energy of a chorus or upward momentum of a pre-drop build, or the anticipation created by a temporary ramping down in the pre-chorus. Of course, we’re talking small, incremental changes – just enough to alter the drive of the track without being overtly apparent – so don’t go beyond 2 or 3bpm unless its to wilfully creative ends.