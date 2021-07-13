Police search for information in Davenport shooting death

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police are searching for information in the shooting death of 43-year-old Kiyon Jackson.

Jackson was shot and killed near 1418 College Ave in Davenport - just north of the Progressive Baptist Church - around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

Police say he was dead when they arrived on scene.

They ask that anyone with information on the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip here.