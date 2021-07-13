First-time MLB All-Stars reflect on what it means to make it this far

DENVER — Every player wants to be an All-Star. They’re probably lying to you if they tell you otherwise. But there are plenty of good players who never make an All-Star team. A lot of things have to go right for that to happen, some of which are out of a player’s control. And while it's easy to love the mainstays such as Salvador Perez, Nolan Arenado and Max Scherzer, whom we are used to seeing represent their teams at the All-Star Game (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX) nearly every year, for me, the first-time All-Stars are the ones who usually have the best stories.