Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ovitas i-Link for ELO ECM Suite Implemented at New Hampshire Generator Installers

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

I-Link Web Service synchronizes master data between ERP and ELOenterprise for intelligent document management. ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today that New Hampshire Generator Installers (NHGI) implemented i-Link, a web service from ELO Business Partner Ovitas. i-Link synchronizes master data between an ERP system and ELO ECM Suite for enterprise document management. With Ovitas i-Link, NHGI automatically routes documents such as invoices or purchase orders from their ERP system to the ELO document management system. “i-Link is a huge time saver that promotes efficiency, benefitting both employees and customers,” noted Brian Bettencourt, president of NHGI. “Instead of techs requesting customer information from the home office, they now have immediate access to accurate information regardless of where they are working.”

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecm#Elo#North And South America#Ovitas I Link#I Link Web Service#Erp#Eloenterprise#Elo Digital Office Usa#Nhgi#I Link#Quickbooks Integration#Po#Ap#Esignature#Elo Business Partners#Elo Usa#Linkedin#Ovitas Headquartered#Ecm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Twitter
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

The real cost of MSSPs not implementing new tech

Enterprises have plenty to manage as their infrastructures scale with a growing and increasingly complex cloud computing environment. They often bring in expert help to ensure a strong security posture, outsourcing jobs to managed security service providers (MSSPs). Contracting with firms whose sole focus is cybersecurity makes a lot of...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Zeel Launches In New Hampshire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading technology platform for booking healthcare services to the home or office, announces the company's arrival in the greater Manchester region. Zeel's nationwide network of more than 11,000 massage therapists, physical therapists, nurses and other wellness providers allows patients and consumers to book massage, physical therapy, Covid testing and vaccination and other services through Zeel's best-in-class app or through its website, www.zeel.com. This is Zeel's first launch in the " Granite State."
Computersthreatpost.com

Industrial Networks Exposed Through Cloud-Based Operational Tech

Critical ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited through leading cloud-management platforms. The benefits of using a cloud-based management platform to monitor and configure industrial control systems (ICS) devices are obvious — efficiency, cost-savings and better diagnostics just for starters. But new research found critical vulnerabilities in these platforms that could be used to paralyze operations if left unmitigated.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Best Board Management Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Board Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
Computersaithority.com

Creatio Announces Hackathon To Highlight The Power of No-code For Application Development

The Event Is Designed to Encourage Innovation and Empower Citizen Developers to Create Custom Business Applications in Hours With Creatio’s Leading Low-Code/No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its No-code Hackathon, a call for the global community of business analysts and citizen developers to leverage the power of no-code. Creatio aims to demonstrate how any line-of-business worker can quickly develop enterprise-grade apps for process automation without any coding skills involved. The virtual event starts at 9:00 am EDT on August 31, 2021. Four hackathon winners will share $10,000 USD in prize money and get a chance to publish and monetize their app in the Creatio Marketplace.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Softwareaithority.com

ZINFI Introduces Advanced Remote Collaboration Features for Its Partner Relationship Management Platform

In Anticipation of a Hybrid Post-Pandemic Workplace Environment, Zinfi’s Enhances Its Industry-Leading PRM Platform to Create a More Streamlined, Personalized User Experience. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM),...
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
Energy Industryeia.gov

Construction cost data for electric generators installed in 2019

Presented below are graphs and tables of the cost data for generators installed in 2019 based on data collected by the 2020 Annual Electric Generator Report, Form EIA-860. The cost data for certain generation technologies were omitted to avoid disclosure of individual company data. EIA expects to publish construction cost...
ComputersHouston Chronicle

phoenixNAP Adds SUSE Rancher Integration to Streamline Kubernetes Deployment on Bare Metal Cloud

SUSE Rancher enables Bare Metal Cloud users to deploy a fully functional Kubernetes cluster in minutes. phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the launch of SUSE Rancher servers within its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform. This integration allows developers to deploy BMC servers with SUSE Rancher pre-installed for simplified deployment and administration of Kubernetes clusters.
Astronomyarxiv.org

ORion Alma New GEneration Survey (ORANGES) I. Dust continuum and free-free emission of OMC-2/3 filament protostars

The spectral energy distribution (SED) in the millimetre (mm) to centimetre (cm) range is a useful tool for characterising the dust in protostellar envelopes as well as free-free emission from the protostar and outflow. While many studies have been carried out towards low- and high-mass protostars, little exists so far about solar-type protostars in high-mass star-forming regions, which are likely to be representatives of the conditions where the Solar System was born. We focus here on the OMC-2/3 solar-type protostars, which are bounded by nearby HII regions and which are, therefore, potentially affected by the high-UV illumination. We aim to understand whether the small-scale structure ($\leq$1000 au) and the evolutionary status of these solar-type protostars are affected by the nearby HII regions, as is the case for the large-scale ($\leq$10$^4$ au) gas chemical composition. We used ALMA in the 1.3 mm band (246.2 GHz) to image the continuum of 16 OMC-2/3 solar-type protostars, with an angular resolution of 0.25$''$ (100 au). We completed our data with archival data from the VANDAM survey of Orion Protostars at 333 and 32.9 GHz, respectively, to construct the dust SED, extract several dust parameters and to assess whether free-free emission is contaminating their dust SED in the cm range. From the mm to cm range dust SED, we found low dust emissivity spectral indexes ($\beta < 1$) for the majority of our source sample and free-free emission towards only 5 of the 16 sample sources. We were also able to confirm or correct the evolutionary status of the source sample. Finally, we did not find any dependence of the source dust parameters on their location in the OMC-2/3 filament. Our results show that the small-scale dust properties of the OMC-2/3 protostars are not affected by the high- UV illumination from the nearby HII regions.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

New ML-based tool offers automated chip design flow optimization

Cadence Design Systems has introduced a new tool that uses machine learning (ML) to drive the Cadence RTL-to-signoff implementation flow, delivering what it said is up to 10X productivity and 20% PPA improvements. There’s no debating the fact that chip design is getting more and more complex as customers demand...
Economysourceforge.net

Q&A with Visual Planning: A Simple Yet Powerful Resource Management and Scheduling Solution

What is Visual Planning and what inspired its creation?. Spreadsheets were and still are used as a mode of organizing and managing information, but that’s not scalable or highly collaborative. Using the wrong tools to manage information can cause frustration, missed opportunities and errors, all of which impact an organization’s bottom line. Visual Planning was developed to facilitate the distribution of information, making it possible to visualize and manage projects, people and resources in real-time.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

The composable stack - InterSystems: The software consumption pendulum

This is a guest post for the Computer Weekly Developer Network written by Scott Gnau in his capacity as VP of data platforms at InterSystems – a company known for its software systems and technology for high-performance database management, rapid application development, integration and healthcare information systems. The software consumption...

Comments / 0

Community Policy