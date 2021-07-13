Ovitas i-Link for ELO ECM Suite Implemented at New Hampshire Generator Installers

The spectral energy distribution (SED) in the millimetre (mm) to centimetre (cm) range is a useful tool for characterising the dust in protostellar envelopes as well as free-free emission from the protostar and outflow. While many studies have been carried out towards low- and high-mass protostars, little exists so far about solar-type protostars in high-mass star-forming regions, which are likely to be representatives of the conditions where the Solar System was born. We focus here on the OMC-2/3 solar-type protostars, which are bounded by nearby HII regions and which are, therefore, potentially affected by the high-UV illumination. We aim to understand whether the small-scale structure ($\leq$1000 au) and the evolutionary status of these solar-type protostars are affected by the nearby HII regions, as is the case for the large-scale ($\leq$10$^4$ au) gas chemical composition. We used ALMA in the 1.3 mm band (246.2 GHz) to image the continuum of 16 OMC-2/3 solar-type protostars, with an angular resolution of 0.25$''$ (100 au). We completed our data with archival data from the VANDAM survey of Orion Protostars at 333 and 32.9 GHz, respectively, to construct the dust SED, extract several dust parameters and to assess whether free-free emission is contaminating their dust SED in the cm range. From the mm to cm range dust SED, we found low dust emissivity spectral indexes ($\beta < 1$) for the majority of our source sample and free-free emission towards only 5 of the 16 sample sources. We were also able to confirm or correct the evolutionary status of the source sample. Finally, we did not find any dependence of the source dust parameters on their location in the OMC-2/3 filament. Our results show that the small-scale dust properties of the OMC-2/3 protostars are not affected by the high- UV illumination from the nearby HII regions.