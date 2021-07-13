Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bermuda High will continue to keep the heat and humidity around through the rest of the work week. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Most of the rain should quiet down a little after sunset. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.