Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Jersey Township Secures Long-Term Technology Partner to Modernize Operations

SFGate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area managed services provider and local government IT consultant published a new municipal IT case study. The customer success story describes the benefits of an eMazzanti assessment, technology and security upgrades, and Microsoft 365 migration for Chatham Township, New Jersey.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Mobile Solutions#Technology Company#Prweb#Emazzanti Technologies#Township Administrator#Digital Building Plans#Outlook#Microsoft Office#Msp#Nj Business Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners With Arrival To Successfully Secure A $2 Million Clean Vehicle Grant

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has been awarded a two-million-dollar grant from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). ATN has chosen to partner with Arrival as the vehicle producer for this grant and will use grant funds to replace Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) buses with Arrival's American built zero-emission battery electric buses.
Businessaithority.com

GE Taps Dell Technologies To Simplify Its Global IT Operations

Dell Technologies APEX portfolio to deliver a consistent approach to manage and deploy IT resources across GE’s lines of business. Dell Technologies and GE are extending their relationship to assist the high-tech industrial company in managing its IT infrastructure through an as-a-Service model, enabling GE to more easily scale its IT infrastructure across 170 countries.
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Computersaithority.com

Seven Generations Education Institute To Modernize Technology Operations With Ellucian Colleague SaaS

Cloud Technologies Will Improve Experience for Students, Faculty and Staff. Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, SGEI joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that are in the cloud with Ellucian.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report For 19 Leading Endpoint Security Solutions

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives has just released the first half-year report of its Cybersecurity Business Main-Test Series. This state-of-the-art test in enterprise cybersecurity space combines the findings of the company's Business Real-World Protection Test, Business Malware Protection Test, Business Performance Test, and an ease-of-use test as well as extended product reviews.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik Modernizes Partner Program

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week announced a new Cloud Services track, which will help partners navigate shifting technology needs, new customer buying behaviors and evolving partner ecosystems through a collaborative engagement with Qlik. The new track enables partners to join in the growth trajectory of cloud and transform their businesses to a lifetime value model focused on service, success and solutions.
TechnologyComputerworld

Battle for the Modern Security Operations Center

Today more than ever, security is not about buying the latest security novelties; it is about building efficiencies into the processes that contribute to overall business. priorities, without undermining key security prerequisites. Currently, over half of all global businesses with 2,500 or more employees already have a security operations. center...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Corsa Security Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the Standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.
Cell Phonesmultibriefs.com

Securing your systems for long-term hybrid work

When widespread shutdowns forced an overnight shift to remote work, financial services companies made rapid-fire adjustments to their tech stacks to keep teams up and running. Many of these changes, however, were designed to be temporary. More than a year later, as offices reopen and many organizations adopt long-term hybrid work models, companies should act now to assess the changes they made—and ensure that their software and systems are secure today and into the future.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Quanergy Partners with Surveillance Systems Integrated (SSI) to Improve Gaming Industry’s Security and Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2021-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Optical Phase array (OPA)-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced a new partnership with Surveillance Systems Integrated (SSI), a top systems integrator in the gaming industry. The joint partnership offers LiDAR-based surveillance that provides advanced security and business intelligence to casinos, retail, and commercial applications in the US market.
Businessirei.com

GI Partners launches new technology and science fund

GI Partners has launched a new fund to invest in the technology and life sciences sectors. Launched in early 2021, the GI Real Estate Essential Tech + Science Fund (ETS Fund) will seek to acquire data center properties, life sciences assets and research & development facilities within the office and industrial sectors.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

TechTrend Secures FedRAMP Authorization for DevSecOps Platform

TechTrend has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for an information technology offering designed to help government agencies build, deploy and secure applications in the cloud. The FedGovCloud DevSecOps platform established FedRAMP compliance at the moderate impact level to support security throughout the software development life...
Softwareaithority.com

Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module To Risk-Based Remediation Platform

Update enables Vulcan Cyber customers to evaluate and prioritize cloud, application and IT infrastructure risk from a single platform. Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry’s only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.
Softwareaithority.com

Entrust Updates Cloud Key Lifecycle Management As Organizations Migrate To Multi-Cloud Environments

Latest version of KeyControl software adds automated key lifecycle management for Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing enterprises to maintain full control of their cryptographic keys. Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, announced cryptographic key lifecycle management functionality for customer-generated keys used in Amazon Web Services...
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

NAPCO Security Technologies To Introduce New Products At ISC West 2021

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) - Get Report, one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced it will be showcasing new products at the ISC West 2021 trade show taking place in Las Vegas, NV July 19-21, 2021 at the Sands Expo Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy