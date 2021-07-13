Cancel
The 4 groups of writers shaping the Catholic Church of tomorrow

By Damon Linker
Everyone loves a good taxonomy. A new essay by New York Times columnist Ross Douthat in First Things on the intellectual battles roiling the Roman Catholic Church in the United States identifies four groups of writers and thinkers trying to push beyond the center-left "Commonweal Catholicism" and center-right "First Things Catholicism" that prevailed through the decades following the close of the Second Vatican Council. Both of those factions were, according to Douthat, "fully reconciled to liberal democracy." The same can't be said of those now fighting for influence within the church.

