SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Instructure announced the Edtech Collective, a community of innovative companies and educators working together using a leading learning platform to create an open and extensible ecosystem. Over the last decade, Instructure has become an industry leader in education partnerships, with 500+ partner organizations ranging from large tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Zoom, to educator favorites like Classcraft and Nearpod. The Edtech Collective builds on that success, introducing new capabilities and perks based on customer and partner feedback. Partners will receive benefits including a dedicated Partner Lounge, a Credential Program and co-marketing opportunities with the Canvas Community, the largest user community in education.