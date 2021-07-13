Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Natural Fiber Welding Raises $15M to Spur Growth in Automotive and Textile Markets

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) today announced that they have closed $15M in new funding, accelerating growth of the company to meet the demand of MIRUM® and CLARUS® product lines. The round was led by The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA), with participation by BMW i Ventures, Prairie Crest Capital, Ethos, For Good Ventures, and Evolution VC Partners.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textiles#Textile Industry#Mirum#Prweb#Natural Fiber Welding#Nfw#Clarus#Cdvca#Evolution Vc Partners#Market Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Posted by
TheStreet

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market To Grow By USD 135.06 Million In 2021-2025, ARMBASALT CJSC And BASTECH To Emerge As Key Contributors To Market Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Basalt Fiber Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
Charlotte, NCthefabricator.com

Nucor to acquire Hannibal Industries

Steel and steel products manufacturer Nucor Corp., Charlotte, N.C., has entered into an agreement to purchase Hannibal Industries Inc., a provider of racking systems to warehouses. Hannibal Industries has manufacturing facilities in Los Angeles and Houston, as well as three distribution centers. It uses sheet and bar steel, as well...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Contactless ordering company Bbot raises $15M

Restaurant ecommerce company Bbot has raised $15 million to help expand its contactless ordering and payment platform. The company founded in 2017 by three naval engineers has grown quickly in the past year. It added 700 customers as the pandemic drove demand for its QR code-enabled ordering tool. In particular,...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Medical Fabrics Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Swift Textile, Beijing Beiyi, Herculite, Bally Ribbon Mills

The ' Medical Fabrics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Medical Fabrics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Fabrics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
coleofduty.com

E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

New Study about the E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market:. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market sustainability.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Automotive Cloud - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: BlackBerry, Apple, Ericsson

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Cloud Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Cloud Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Cloud. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United States), BlackBerry (Canada), Verizon Wireless (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Bosch (Germany), Pioneer (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman a Samsung Company (United States), SHIFTMobility Inc. (United States), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), Microsoft (United States), SAP (United States), Amazon Web Services, Intellias (Ukraine).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Titanium in the Global Automotive Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the titanium in the global automotive market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Titanium in the global automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%. In this market, sports car is the largest segment by vehicle type, whereas exhaust systems is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing use of titanium content per vehicle coupled with the high production of luxury and formula-1 race cars.
Businessplasticstoday.com

BMW Invests in Natural Fiber Welding

BMW i Ventures has invested in Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW), a developer of plastic-free alternatives to materials such as leathers, foams, and textiles. The financing round will enable the company to scale from the batch processing of materials to commercial roll-to-roll production. NFW has developed technologies to replace incumbent...
Posted by
TheStreet

Global Radio Over Fiber Market Growth Analysis In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

The radio over fiber market is expected to grow by USD 151.56 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70722. The high dependency of the wireless communication industry on RoF is one of the major factors propelling the market growth....
IndustrySentinel

Foam Plastics Market will showcase a noticeable growth via automotive sector

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Foam Plastics Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic, and Others) and Application (Building & Construction; Packaging; Automotive; Furniture & Bedding; Footwear, Sports, & Recreational; and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. As per the report, the global foam plastics industry generated $102.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $123.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
atlantanews.net

Diet Fiber Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Lonza Group, Nexira, Roquette Freres

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Diet Fiber Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Diet Fiber Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Diet Fiber market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Diet Fiber Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The E-textile Global Market To 2026 - Availability Of Cost-efficient Manufacturing And Low-cost Fibers Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-textile Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for e-textile is projected to have a CAGR of around 19.6% during the forecast period. Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are fabrics that have electronics and interconnections woven into them. They usually contain conductive yarns that are either spun or twisted and incorporate some amount of conductive material (such as strands of silver or stainless steel) to enable electrical conductivity. E-textile when combined with the electronic component, could sense changes as per the environment and respond as per the light, sound or radio waves. E-textile offers capabilities for sensing, wireless communication, power transmission, and interconnection technology.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2026 | Hubio, Allianz, Sierra Wireless

The Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Watchstone Group, Baseline Telematics, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Octo Telematics, Hubio, Allianz, Sierra Wireless, Masternaut & TomTom Telematics.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Fiber Laser Modules Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2025

The recently published Fiber Laser Modules market report sheds lights on industry segments, competitive scenario, geographical expansion, and important facets like revenue, production, consumption, and Covid-19 footprint. The recently published Fiber Laser Modules market research report offers qualitative and quantitative information regarding the key growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping...
Trafficatlantanews.net

Transit Cards Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Transit Cards Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global transit cards market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Transit cards are pocket-sized passes or tickets that are issued to passengers to take pre-defined or unlimited trips in trains, metro rails, or buses. These cards are embedded with an integrated circuit, a secured memory chip and a microcontroller. Transit cards enable quick identification and authentication of public transportation systems and are manufactured in different forms, which include contactless, hybrid, contact-based and dual interface cards. As compared to conventional ticketing systems, these cards are more reliable, convenient and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Facility Management Market Size is Thriving Worldwide- Demand and Analysis 2019-2025

An Up to Date Report on “Facility Management Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Facility Management Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Global Innovations and Emerging Trends 2021-2028

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Semiconductor Etch Equipment market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the...
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Energy Storage Systems Market 2021 SWOT Analysis by – Industry Segmentation and Outlook 2028 | Industry Growth And Competitive Landscape Trends

The research-based on ### industry provides detailed information about each of the technological advancements produced in the ### industry through recent years. Further, it gives careful info concerning the essential perspectives, for example, manufacturing plans, buyers, traders, acquisitions, marriages, newest affiliations, and assorted elements that help determine the industry development. It’s data about the accomplishment likelihood of these new undertakings. The new study on the international ### market provides a few fundamental models and viewpoints that basically help determine the business share. In like fashion, the report provides full-scale experiences about the advancement of motorists, models, and crucial advancement prospects which basically influence the advancement of the international ### market throughout the examination period. It guarantees ways for your cash-related aid to receive choices and cause approaches to managing to figure out the way to recover benefits after fundamental ailments. In like fashion, it comprises an assessment of ### market subject many submarkets determined by the veritable reach, goods, programs, and distinct points of view that fuel the business development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy