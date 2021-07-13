Natural Fiber Welding Raises $15M to Spur Growth in Automotive and Textile Markets
PEORIA, Ill. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) today announced that they have closed $15M in new funding, accelerating growth of the company to meet the demand of MIRUM® and CLARUS® product lines. The round was led by The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA), with participation by BMW i Ventures, Prairie Crest Capital, Ethos, For Good Ventures, and Evolution VC Partners.www.chron.com
