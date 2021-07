Mrs. Polly A. Parker, 86, of Parksley, was called home to take her final rest on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence, after an extended illness. Born in Keller, Polly was the beloved daughter of the late Oscar and Mary Magdaline Bailey. She was affectionately known as “Ms. Polly” by her family and friends. She worked as a housekeeper and at Perdue Farms in Accomac for over 20 years.