Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, KY

Covington diocese welcomes new bishop

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington has a new bishop after the departure of Bishop Roger Foys. Foys reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last summer. He has been bishop since 2002. He will be replaced by John Iffert, a pastor in the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois. Iffert, 53, was ordained to the priesthood in 1997. Iffert says he intends to make the recruitment of priests an important part of his ministry. The diocese has about 90,000 Catholics in a 14-county region of northern Kentucky.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Covington, KY
Society
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Northern Kentucky#Mandatory Retirement#Ap#Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy