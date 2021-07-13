Covington diocese welcomes new bishop

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington has a new bishop after the departure of Bishop Roger Foys. Foys reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last summer. He has been bishop since 2002. He will be replaced by John Iffert, a pastor in the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois. Iffert, 53, was ordained to the priesthood in 1997. Iffert says he intends to make the recruitment of priests an important part of his ministry. The diocese has about 90,000 Catholics in a 14-county region of northern Kentucky.