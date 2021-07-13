Two Boston Men Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

At about 10:10 PM on Monday July 12, 2021, members of the Drug Control Unit were conducting an investigation in the Roxbury area when they began following a motor vehicle of interest. The officers requested units from Area B-2 to assist them in stopping the suspects’ vehicle. A cruiser from B-2 responded to the scene and was struck by the suspects’ vehicle at the intersection of Fayston Street and Blue Hill Avenue. Following the collision, both occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, Jacari Cosgrove, 23, of Dorchester, was immediately placed into custody. The second suspect, Jermiah Boswell, 21, of Boston was located hiding inside of a trash barrel in the alleyway next to 276 Blue Hill Avenue.