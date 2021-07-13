Cancel
Neshoba County, MS

Comeback from COVID: Fair Again Celebrates Choctaw Culture, Hosts Stickball World Series

By Roger Amos
Cover picture for the articleSummer was one of my favorite times of the year as a child, not just for summer vacation from school, but for me it meant that the fair was coming to the Choctaw Reservation. Our fair, in Neshoba County, means different things to each of us, but collectively, it is a time to get together as a tribe and showcase our rich culture and openly invite the public to visit us and learn about us in our homeland that my ancestors refused to leave during the removal period of the 1820s and 1830s.

